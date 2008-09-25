Wednesday Linkfest

[Image by austinspace via the MetroSpokane photo pool on Flickr]
- Ever built a Cob Oven? Want to? Clinic this weekend - [Out There Monthly]
- Willie Weir - World Traveler by bike speaks tonight (9/24) - @Riverpoint - [Bike to Work]
- Tango to Segways - Alternative Transportation Trade Show (9/25) - @Riverpark Square - [Downtown Spokane Partnership]
- North/South Freeway Open House (9/25) - [WSDOT]
Tomorrow a group of local neighborhood advocates are filing a challenge to the proposed "defacto" connector to the North-South Freeway -- the Bigelow Gulch expansion. See details at http://cforjustice.org/2008/09/25/the-end-run-highway/
Posted by: Rick | September 25, 2008 at 01:22 PM