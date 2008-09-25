STOREFRONT: Vintages at 611

SOUTH HILL - Upon first hearing that a new restaurant was opening in the ultra deluxe Manito Center we feared that the Pear Tree Inn bit the dust. The panic was so profound it prompted an evening trip up to 29th and Grand to check out the rumor (hence the night shot). No worries, all you FBC-ers can breathe a sigh of relief as Vintages at 611 will be taking up the once proud location of Hamer's Men's Clothing just across from the Pear Tree.
The place is currently stripped down to the nubbins, though they're working hard towards a November opening as explained by the gentleman running the floor sander late on a Sunday evening. What'll they offer? The sign says it all: "Wine, Spirits, and Fabulous Food". It's good to have options.
Thanks for thinking of us. I'll be sure to drag the lifetime members for life up the hill for some fabulous food.
Posted by: fbc | September 25, 2008 at 04:21 PM
Vintages has a bit of Spokane designer Joshua Hissong's style going into the dining room and wine bar!!! As well Hissong designed the kitchen for Owner Menu creator, Tana Rekofke. This place will be VERY posh and cozy!!!
Posted by: Brianna | March 05, 2009 at 11:37 AM