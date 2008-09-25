STOREFRONT: Vintages at 611

SOUTH HILL - Upon first hearing that a new restaurant was opening in the ultra deluxe Manito Center we feared that the Pear Tree Inn bit the dust. The panic was so profound it prompted an evening trip up to 29th and Grand to check out the rumor (hence the night shot). No worries, all you FBC-ers can breathe a sigh of relief as Vintages at 611 will be taking up the once proud location of Hamer's Men's Clothing just across from the Pear Tree.