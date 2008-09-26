NAC's shiny new exterior

Fresh from the MetroSpokane tipline, a reader informed of the new copper cladding being added to the exterior of the glassy NAC expansion between west Riverside and West Sprague. What can we say other than we LIKE it. No, seriously, we love this addition to the downtown, and can only hope others get as daring in the coming years.
- NAC|Architecture grows south [MetroSpokane]
Ooh, pretty! Copper is one of my favorite materials because it ages so interestingly.
Posted by: Kate | September 26, 2008 at 02:56 AM
It's nice to have a variety of building materials and designs for a city. In Spokane's case, materials and designs need to compliment the historic brick of the city.
How it the copper roof of the carrousel building doing after all the years? I can't recall at this moment in time.
Posted by: dan/Spokane | September 26, 2008 at 04:41 AM
i think i'll like it better once the copper starts to patina a bit. For some reason i've never really liked newish copper on a building.
All in all i really like this structure as well, although their connection to the existing historic building really irks me.
Posted by: jonp | September 26, 2008 at 07:24 AM
I love how the copper roof of the fire station near the Maple Street bridge looks on the aerial photo at maps.google.com. Zoom out a ways and it stands out like a jewel.
So we've got the fire station, NAC, and Looff... any others?
Posted by: Tritium | September 26, 2008 at 08:53 AM
There's Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox church on Washington.
Posted by: jonp | September 26, 2008 at 09:07 AM
I like the copper cladding too - but copper ages so slowly here in Spokane that this building may well be obsolescent by the time the green patina develops naturally. Maybe a little acid wash to speed the process? Do wish they'd been as creative with the parking arrangement as they were with the building, but overall, this is a real gem!
Posted by: Rick | September 26, 2008 at 09:26 AM
Don't foget the copper spire on the Jundt Art Gallery at Gonzaga. Always liked the design which plays off of the spires at St. Als.
We need more expressive design around here don't you think? These mentioned are all great.
Posted by: Jim | September 26, 2008 at 02:03 PM