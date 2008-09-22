Categories

Head's Up: Possible Flash Mob Event...

Flash_mob [Image courtesy of trent_maynard via Flickr]

Word from a reader regarding a possible flash mob event this Saturday Morning at Aunties Bookstore Downtown:

". . .they are having as many people as they can read a book from 9am-10am out on the sidewalk. . .if people RSVP they provide chairs.  I was told they have flyers at the store, but the website doesn't have anything up."

Get down there!

Comments

Silent Bahb

Can you really call it a flash mob if they take reservations?

Posted by: Silent Bahb | September 22, 2008 at 08:46 AM

