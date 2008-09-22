Spokane's Bike equity

We’re thrilled to see more bikes on the street every day. The signs are everywhere that bikes are big: the incredible blow-out success of SpokeFest , following on the great turnout for Bike to Work Week , the city council’s decision to fund a bike/pedestrian coordinator position, and support from the county and most of the cities for the SmartRoutes effort, in which we join the Rails to Trails 2010 Active Transportation Campaign to seek an increase in federal funding for non-motorized transportation.

The increase in bikes isn’t just nice road bikes and well-dressed commuters, though. It’s also people hit hard by rising fuel prices that affect not only transportation but also food, and increasingly—as winter sets in—the ability to heat your home.

We would write more about this, but it’s already been said, and said well, by Dave Steele on these “Unseen Bicyclists” at Next American City.

Read it, and let’s talk about inclusion.