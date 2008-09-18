With all the drama of a Bush/Gore presidential election recount, the final tallies are in - hanging chads and all. A full eight days of voting, 22 projects, and just a touch of trash talk, it came down to The FOX Theater Vs. The Hospice House. MetroSpokane employees spent the greater part of last night validating the results with the oversight of our in house accounting firm. You should have complete confidence and can rest assured that these results are legit even though some of you tried your best to rig it.*
In a shocking upset, the little house on the hill, the little house that could, "The Hospice House", has upset the mighty Fox Theater to become the 2008 People's Choice Award Winner. You couldn't have scripted a more dramatic finish. Dominant the entire competition, as well as being a local fav', The Fox could not make up the ever increasing gap and fell behind for good yesterday afternoon.
To all the contenders, we thank you for participating. To our voters, thanks for speaking your mind - we'll see you next year. To our readers, start taking a critical eye at the buildings and public spaces that work and don't work in this city. Celebrate and support those who do it well, and demand the high quality public spaces that will make Spokane a world-class city.
*(NOTE: To the person using Qwest as a service provider who logged in yesterday at 6:32PM and proceeded to vote 250 times. We killed your votes! That's two-and-a-half hours of your life that you will never get back.)
who did the Qwest guy vote for?
Posted by: benJAMMIN | September 18, 2008 at 02:20 PM
Sorry about that I must have fallen asleep om the keyboard again while trying to do a write-in vote for The Davenport Tower. ;)
Posted by: Qwest Guy | September 18, 2008 at 07:24 PM
Oh my. I just about fell off my chair. Can you imagine the Davenport tower winning such a reward? Ewwww!
As much as I was pulling for the Fox, I am glad a good project won and I was pleased to see so many good examples of unique and well-designed buildings throughout the contest. Quest guy aside, this has been a lot of fun - thanks for all your work behind the scenes, MS.
Posted by: Silent Bahb | September 18, 2008 at 09:19 PM
oh!! I am so happy! and so surprised! Great news!!
I mean, I love the Fox, don't get me wrong, but its miracle is not architecture, its miracle is development and restoration.
The Hospice House is lovely and important.
Thanks, MetroSokane!
Posted by: FinishTag | September 19, 2008 at 11:13 AM
Yes, thank you, Metro for the opportunity to participate in this fun voting event!
Posted by: joshua | September 19, 2008 at 11:30 AM
Well I was out of town and didn't get to vote, but this was a cool contest idea, and I can definitely agree with the results. Oh Fox Theatre, you were beautiful even when your murals were covered with smoke residue and your floors with sticky soda pop <3
Also, I pretty much love the fact that somebody tried to stuff the ballot box, proving that architecture must get at least one Spokane resident's blood boiling.
Posted by: Kate | September 26, 2008 at 03:00 AM
Just realised that I screwed up my comment - the sentence about the Fox should have included the phrase, "but you're not exactly a new project". Or something.
Posted by: Kate | September 26, 2008 at 03:14 AM