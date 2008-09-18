With all the drama of a Bush/Gore presidential election recount, the final tallies are in - hanging chads and all. A full eight days of voting, 22 projects, and just a touch of trash talk, it came down to The FOX Theater Vs. The Hospice House. MetroSpokane employees spent the greater part of last night validating the results with the oversight of our in house accounting firm. You should have complete confidence and can rest assured that these results are legit even though some of you tried your best to rig it.*

In a shocking upset, the little house on the hill, the little house that could, "The Hospice House", has upset the mighty Fox Theater to become the 2008 People's Choice Award Winner. You couldn't have scripted a more dramatic finish. Dominant the entire competition, as well as being a local fav', The Fox could not make up the ever increasing gap and fell behind for good yesterday afternoon.

To all the contenders, we thank you for participating. To our voters, thanks for speaking your mind - we'll see you next year. To our readers, start taking a critical eye at the buildings and public spaces that work and don't work in this city. Celebrate and support those who do it well, and demand the high quality public spaces that will make Spokane a world-class city.

*(NOTE: To the person using Qwest as a service provider who logged in yesterday at 6:32PM and proceeded to vote 250 times. We killed your votes! That's two-and-a-half hours of your life that you will never get back.)