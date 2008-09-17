2008 People's Choice Finals - Get yer vote on.

The Paulsen Building, The Davenport Hotel, the Spokane Courthouse, the RiverparkSquare Parking Garage. All icons of the Spokane skyline and yet none can claim the crown as the MetroSpokane/AIA People's Choice Award for architecture.
Above, you'll see the final bracket has been established. After three very long rounds of often contentious and passionate voting The Hospice House and The Fox Theater have emerged as the two favs of 22 entries. These two remaining projects will face off for the next grueling 24 hours. In the end only one will remain standing, and that one will be the first ever MetroSpokane/AIA People's Choice Award winner. Will it be the Hospice House, or the juggernaut Fox Theater? Get yer vote on!
Nothing can touch the Fox.
Posted by: LukeB | September 17, 2008 at 07:24 AM
Go Fox!
Posted by: J | September 17, 2008 at 08:22 AM
No contest. I still get teary when I see the Fox photos. And to think, it was almost a parking garage.
Posted by: Silent Bahb | September 17, 2008 at 09:33 AM
The Hospice House is beautifully designed and integrated with finishes and spaces that fullfill indvidual needs through the grieving process. There is no contest.
Posted by: Michael Beck | September 17, 2008 at 12:22 PM
I love the fox, but Hospice is original architecture that fits in to the old neighborhood. If someone designed and built the Fox today, it would be no contest.
Posted by: spencer | September 17, 2008 at 01:34 PM
Yes, Spencer, but they didn't build it today. For me that's more than enough reason. All else being equal, I imagine I would find myself voting for a renewal project over new construction every time. But that's just me.
Posted by: Silent Bahb | September 18, 2008 at 11:54 AM