2008 People's Choice Finals - Get yer vote on.

The Paulsen Building, The Davenport Hotel, the Spokane Courthouse, the RiverparkSquare Parking Garage. All icons of the Spokane skyline and yet none can claim the crown as the MetroSpokane/AIA People's Choice Award for architecture.

Above, you'll see the final bracket has been established. After three very long rounds of often contentious and passionate voting The Hospice House and The Fox Theater have emerged as the two favs of 22 entries. These two remaining projects will face off for the next grueling 24 hours. In the end only one will remain standing, and that one will be the first ever MetroSpokane/AIA People's Choice Award winner. Will it be the Hospice House, or the juggernaut Fox Theater? Get yer vote on!



&amp;amp;lt;a href =&amp;amp;quot;http://answers.polldaddy.com/poll/931629/&amp;amp;quot; &amp;amp;gt;FINALS - Hospice House Vs. Fox Theater&amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;nbsp; &amp;amp;lt;br/&amp;amp;gt; &amp;amp;lt;span style=&amp;amp;quot;font-size:9px;&amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;gt; (&amp;amp;lt;a href =&amp;amp;quot;http://www.polldaddy.com&amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;nbsp; polls&amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;gt;)&amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;gt;