Categories

Photo Albums

.


MetroSpokane has left the building...

Empty_intersection [Image by moshpitrockchick via the MetroSpokane Photo pool].  That's it folks.  We're tapped out.  Nearly four years ago this site went live and thus began the documentation of the countless things we loved about our city as well as those things about the built environment here that annoyed us to no end.  Along the way we picked up a few friends, regulars and even local media folk who routinely dropped in every day to lurk around reading the latest piece and sometimes leaving a comment or a cookie behind. 

It's been a blast, a burden, and a learning experience all at once.  We hope you've learned a thing or two about your city as well.  Spokane's not done though.  There's an absolute need for higher-quality public spaces and for buildings that relate better to people and to the streets that make them possible.  If all MetroSpokane really inspired was some good exchange about our built environment and local development, then we've accomplished what we set out to do.  Thanks for participating.  We're signing off.

NOTE:  We absolutely reserve the right to come back at any moment and rant...

Posted by on September 30, 2008 in about metro(spokane) | | Comments (65)

Tags: spokane

|

NAC's shiny new exterior

Nac_copperey Fresh from the MetroSpokane tipline, a reader informed of the new copper cladding being added to the exterior of the glassy NAC expansion between west Riverside and West Sprague.  What can we say other than we LIKE it.  No, seriously, we love this addition to the downtown, and can only hope others get as daring in the coming years.

Posted by on September 26, 2008 in buildings | | Comments (7)

Tags: NAC, SPOKANE

|

Wednesday Linkfest

Behold_doyles [Image by austinspace via the MetroSpokane photo pool on Flickr]

Posted by on September 24, 2008 in linkfest | | Comments (1)

Tags: spokane

|

STOREFRONT: Vintages at 611

Vintages_at_611 SOUTH HILL - Upon first hearing that a new restaurant was opening in the ultra deluxe Manito Center we feared that the Pear Tree Inn bit the dust.  The panic was so profound it prompted an evening trip up to 29th and Grand to check out the rumor (hence the night shot).  No worries, all you FBC-ers can breathe a sigh of relief as Vintages at 611 will be taking up the once proud location of Hamer's Men's Clothing just across from the Pear Tree.

Continue reading "STOREFRONT: Vintages at 611" »

Posted by on September 23, 2008 in storefront | | Comments (2)

Tags: restaurant, spokane, storefront

|

Spokane's Bike equity

Bike_parking

[Photo by freddy via flickr]

We’re thrilled to see more bikes on the street every day. The signs are everywhere that bikes are big: the incredible blow-out success of SpokeFest, following on the great turnout for Bike to Work Week, the city council’s decision to fund a bike/pedestrian coordinator position, and support from the county and most of the cities for the SmartRoutes effort, in which we join the Rails to Trails 2010 Active Transportation Campaign to seek an increase in federal funding for non-motorized transportation.

Continue reading "Spokane's Bike equity" »

Posted by on September 22, 2008 in transportation | | Comments (2)

Tags: BIKING, commute, SPOKANE

|

Design Awards: What the pros picked...

Yesterday the four additional awards we handed out to projects by local architects as part of the 2008 AIA Spokane Design Awards.  While our polls were a simple popular vote contest, theirs have three distinct levels a project can be awarded:  Citation (lowest); Merit (middle); Honor (highest).  They can also choose not to award anything.

The results are below:

  • Citation - Walla Walla Community College Health Science and Performing Arts Facility
  • Merit - The Fox Theater - NAC Architecture
  • Merit - The Chapel of the three companions - Integrus Architecture
  • Merit - William A. Grant Water & Environmental Center - ALSC Architects

Healthperformance Foxtheater

ChapelWater_center

Continue reading "Design Awards: What the pros picked..." »

Posted by on September 19, 2008 in 2008 People's Choice | | Comments (3)

Tags: aia, design, spokane

|

Head's Up: Possible Flash Mob Event...

Flash_mob [Image courtesy of trent_maynard via Flickr]

Word from a reader regarding a possible flash mob event this Saturday Morning at Aunties Bookstore Downtown:

". . .they are having as many people as they can read a book from 9am-10am out on the sidewalk. . .if people RSVP they provide chairs.  I was told they have flyers at the store, but the website doesn't have anything up."

Get down there!

Posted by on September 18, 2008 in events | | Comments (1)

Tags: flash mob, spokane

|

2008 People's Choice Award Winner

Hospice_house_smallchampion With all the drama of a Bush/Gore presidential election recount, the final tallies are in - hanging chads and all.  A full eight days of voting, 22 projects, and just a touch of trash talk, it came down to The FOX Theater Vs. The Hospice House.  MetroSpokane employees spent the greater part of last night validating the results with the oversight of our in house accounting firm.  You should have complete confidence and can rest assured that these results are legit even though some of you tried your best to rig it.*

Continue reading "2008 People's Choice Award Winner" »

Posted by on September 18, 2008 in 2008 People's Choice | | Comments (7)

Tags: people's choice, spokane

|

Stay tuned...

The People's Choice Award winner will be posted today at 1PM.  Thanks for tuning in.

MetroSpokane

Posted by on September 18, 2008 in 2008 People's Choice | | Comments (0)

|

2008 People's Choice Finals - Get yer vote on.

D8large_peoples_choice_bracket The Paulsen Building, The Davenport Hotel, the Spokane Courthouse, the RiverparkSquare Parking Garage.  All icons of the Spokane skyline and yet none can claim the crown as the MetroSpokane/AIA People's Choice Award for architecture

Above, you'll see the final bracket has been established.  After three very long rounds of often contentious and passionate voting The Hospice House and The Fox Theater have emerged as the two favs of 22 entries.  These two remaining projects will face off for the next grueling 24 hours.  In the end only one will remain standing, and that one will be the first ever MetroSpokane/AIA People's Choice Award winner.  Will it be the Hospice House, or the juggernaut Fox Theater?  Get yer vote on!

Posted by on September 17, 2008 in 2008 People's Choice | | Comments (6)

Tags: architecture, spokane

|

Next »

feeds

proud sponsors

photo pool

  • www.flickr.com
    photos in Metrospokane Visit & contribute to the Metrospokane photo-pool

Archives

More...